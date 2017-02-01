BANGKOK: A Thai official caught on camera drunkenly stealing paintings from a Japanese hotel said on Tuesday he will resign, after causing intense diplomatic embarrassment for Bangkok.

News of the sticky-fingered bureaucrat’s failed heist first emerged last week when Japanese media reported that the official had been arrested trying to lift three paintings from a hotel in Kyoto.

Hotel staff noticed the paintings -- worth around $125 -- were missing, checked the building’s CCTV and swiftly identified the culprit, Suphat Saguandeekul, a 60-year-old official with Thailand’s Commerce Ministry.

Suphat -- who is deputy director of the Department of Intellectual Property, tasked with trying to roll back Thailand’s reputation as a counterfeit hub -- was promptly arrested and charged with theft.

