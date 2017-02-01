Québec attack

Amidst a growing climate of Islamophobia around the world, on Sunday evening a mosque in Quebec City in Canada was targeted in an act of terrorism. Six Muslim men present in the mosque were killed after a 27-year-old white university student shot them. The student, Alexandre Bissonnette, was known to be a symphathiser of US President Donald Trump and for putting forward anti-Muslim, racist and other highly bigoted views on his Facebook page. Such attacks are not new. But the context and the atmosphere of fear in which this one has come has amplified its impact. In the US, President Trump has banned the entry of citizens from seven Muslim countries, citing the fear that they may bring terrorism to the country. The irony is that the same atmosphere of terrorism seems to have inspired a white man to attack immigrant Muslims in such a brutal way. It is perhaps also no coincidence that initially a Moroccan man was held in connection with the attack. However, in what can be possibly the only positive to see in all this, for the first time such an attack by a white man is being called an ‘act of terrorism’. Notably, it was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself who called it a ‘terrorist’ attack. But the question is whether this acknowledgement that white people too can commit acts of terrorism will translate into something concrete. In the Quebec case, a pro-refugee group has claimed it had reached out to the police and warned them that this man could be a threat. No action was taken. There is no doubt that had he been Muslim, the reaction would have been far more severe.

The larger problem now is that the atmosphere of fear created by the rise of the far right and the election of Donald Trump has created a world in which hate will only spur more vigilante violence. The attack in Canada, which is still considered a sanctuary for immigrants, has sent shockwaves among many other immigrant communities. There is an atmosphere of fear and animosity that has been created in the West – and fed by mainstream politicians. When Jo Cox, an MP for the UK’s Labour Party, was killed by a pro-Brexit White supremacist, it was put down as an ‘anomaly’ that had nothing to do with the hate that the pro-Brexit campaign had spewed against immigrants and those who support them. This hate has dominated the political agenda for far too long. As we watch the struggle of opinions that is now being played out across the globe we can only hope that views such as those of Canada’s Trudeau will somehow win out. The only consequence of the uncontrolled hatred being seen from the US to Europe is uncontrolled violence. One thing is clear: with Trump in the Oval Office and far right leader Marine le Pen leading France’s opinion polls, the problem of Islamophobia and anti-immigrant terrorism is the major new challenge for progressives around the world.

0



0







Québec attack was posted in Editorial of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183081-Qubec-attack/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Québec attack" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183081-Qubec-attack.