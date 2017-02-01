The road to Gorakh – the Murree of Sindh – is rough and in the worst condition. The relevant authorities are not paying heed to this important issue. Many accidents happen on the road leaving tourists badly injured. The Gorakh hill station attracts a large number of tourists – both domestic and foreign – still the authorities offer poor services to tourists.

A lot of visitors have complained about poor services. Time after time, authorities have been notified about the problems but to no avail. If the authorities don’t take immediate action, tourists will stop visiting the hill station. This will drain out the local government from a potential source of income.

Eng Talat Aziz

Nawabsha

