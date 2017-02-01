This refers to the news report, ‘Climate change adaptation project to benefit 185 million population’ (Jan 30). Since climatic change poses dangerous threats therefore it is the responsibility of every country to adopt safety measures to combat it. The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has recently approved $36 million Climate Change Adaptation Project to respond to Glacial Lakes Outbursts Floods (GLOF) in Northern Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. This is a commendable step. In the same way, the government must take safety measures to control environmental pollution. Last year, Punjab was engulfed in a thick blanket of toxic smog called smog affecting the lives of the people. The Ministry of Climate Change must plan properly to curb emission of greenhouse gases. CMs of provinces must also fully involve in mitigating pollution in their respective province. The Ministry of Climate Change received Rs2 billion to launch the Green Pakistan Programme in the current buget. In the say way, the government should give more funds to the GCF in the coming budget.

A comprehensive strategy is needed to plant more trees and conserve forests. Smoke-emitting factories should be located away from residential areas. Heavy financial penalties should be imposed if factories operate in the middle of a city. Toxic waste from factories shouldn’t be discharged in rivers and seas. This badly affects the marine life. There must be seminars and conferences to create awareness among the people.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

