Laudable efforts

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) recovered a 441 kanal land worth approximately Rs40 million. This sheds light on the fact that the commission is leaving no stone unturned to address the issues and reduce the plight of overseas Pakistanis. In terms of its size, this is the largest land which has been vacated from illegal land grabbers by the commission. Previously, the commission has also helped a UK-based Pakistani recovered Rs6.6 million from a man who had embezzled the amount on the pretext of setting up a textile unit.

Keeping in view the increase in problems faced by overseas citizens, the Punjab government felt the need to establish a separate entity for handling of complaints lodged by overseas Pakistanis. It is hoped that the other provincial governments will also follow the example of the Punjab government to reduce the plight of overseas belonging to their respective provinces and take all necessary steps to promote their rights.

Ahsan Javed

Burewala

