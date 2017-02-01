Fata’s fate

For long, the people of Fata have been deprived of their basic rights. According to some media reports, the Fata reforms committee has submitted proposals to repeal the FCR – an outdated legal system introduced by the British. However, under the country’s constitution the people cannot approach the Supreme Court nor register a case against the political agent. Until these restrictions are removed from the constitution, no action will be enough to alleviate suffering of the people of the tribal areas.

The people of Fata should also have right to elect members of the national and provincial assemblies from their tribal areas. The region will only prosper once proper laws are in place. This can only happen when Fata is merged with KP.

Wajahat Nawaz

Islamabad

