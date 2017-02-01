The Trump administration’s ‘Muslim ban’ immediately banned citizens from seven Muslim countries – those included in the State Department’s list of terrorism – from entering the US. So many brilliant Muslim students studying in the US will now have to choose between going back home to see their family and be forced to stay in the country because of the fear of no-entry.

Trump is justifying his executive order by claiming that this will ban all ‘radical Islamic terrorists’ from entering the US. But maybe he is also banning those receiving education from some prestigious universities away from their homes. Is this really a step towards making America ‘great again’?

Nayab Mir

Quetta

*****

Although a lot of people are opposing the Trump administration’s travel ban, I am happy that Pakistanis will have to go through an ‘extreme vetting’ process before entering the US. Many young and bright Pakistanis migrate to the US in search of better job opportunities or to pursue higher studies. These people never return back to their motherland causing a huge brain drain at the national level. A travel ban might kindle a desire for self reliance in that field.

Many people don’t know that in 1948 India stopped the export of coal to Pakistan. This affected our railways since we required coal for fuel. The railways was left with no other option than to use furnace oil. In short, the Indian ban proved to be a blessing in disguise that helped modernise our railways much to the anguish and envy of India. In the same way, the ban will help the country acquires self-reliance in the fields of higher education and installing modern and high-tech industries to offer better job opportunities to our talented youth.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi

0



0







No entry was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183075-No-entry/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "No entry" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183075-No-entry.