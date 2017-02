It is great news for all of us that the country’s first ever international ski tournament – the Malam Jaba International Alpine Ski Cup – turned out to be successful.

This event should be highlighted internationally so that other countries realise that Pakistan is now safe to host international sporting events. The organisers of the event must be lauded for the successful event.

Zafar Gigyani

Battagram Charsadda

