NCEPS to be built at NED University

KARACHI: The construction of Norwegian Centre of Excellence in Petroleum Studies (NCEPS) begins at NED University Karachi, as the groundbreaking ceremony was performed on Tuesday.

The project, being developed in collaboration with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, aims at capacity building of faculty members and lab engineers, strengthening of laboratory resources, transfer of technology and development of sustainable linkage between the two universities.

Supported by the Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP), a representative body for the oil and gas industry, NCEPS is the outcome of Norwegian funded project PK-3004, Pak-Norway Institutional Cooperation Programme (ICP) under the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms.

SECMC, IBA sign agreement

KARACHI: With an aim to produce high quality human resource from the region with the lowest human development indicators, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to impart high quality training to engineers hailing from Tharparkar.

A statement issued on Tuesday said that under the programme, IBA Karachi would teach management related courses to Thari engineers in Thar Block II of District Tharparkar, who have been selected by SECMC under the Thari Trainee Engineers Programme (TTEP).

The formal MoU was signed by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company chief executive officer Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh, and IBA Karachi Dean and Director Dr Farrukh Iqbal.

Startup conference from Feb 6

KARACHI: Momentum Pakistan has announced to organise a two-day event to bring elements of telecom, investors, incubators, startups and universities together, a statement said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Syed Amir Jafri, Momentum Pakistan’s Co-founder and CEO, announced the conference would be held at the Expo Centre on February 6-7, featuring over 5,000 attendees and 175 plus startups aimed at tapping the massive potential of Pakistan.

Startups are about resolving problems in an innovative manner by coming up with new business models, using technology. Jafri said, “We are excited to bring these partnership and support from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs to Pakistan to increase global support to Pakistani startups.”

“Our strategic partnership will help leading startups work on innovative products and services succeed within and outside Pakistan.”

Nintendo nine-month profit soars

TOKYO: Nintendo said Tuesday its nine-month net profit soared after it sold a major stake in a US baseball team, while a falling yen lifted its annual forecasts.

But the Kyoto-based video game giant still reported declining overall sales and operating profit for the three quarters to December as its Wii U console struggled. Now the market´s attention is turning to the March release of the Nintendo Switch console, as the company rushes to develop its next hit product to revitalise growth.

Nintendo´s net profit for the nine-month period jumped 153.9 percent to 102.97 billion yen ($906 million) after it booked a special gain worth 63.5 billion yen on share sales related to its stake in the Seattle Mariners of Major League Baseball.

But operating profit dropped 38.1 percent to 26.3 billion yen while overall sales fell 26.9 percent to 311.1 billion yen, pushed down by disappointing Wii U shipments.

Nintendo sold the stake in the Mariners to improve its bottom lines amid tough competition from Sony´s PlayStation and smartphone game apps that have captured the time and money of game players.

French economy gains momentum

PARIS: The French economy grew by 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, picking up speed after a 0.2 percent increase in the previous three months thanks to more buoyant consumer spending and a sharp rebound in companies´ investments, the INSEE national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

A poll of 36 analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast 0.4 percent growth for the euro zone´s second-largest economy in the three months to end-December. However, the end-of-year pick-up was not enough to push French growth for 2016 as a whole above the 1.2 percent registered in 2015, with 2016 GDP growth standing at 1.1 percent when correcting for working days, INSEE said.

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin took heart in the data. "Household and business confidence stand at a very high level and are auguring a very dynamic start to 2017, in terms of activity as well as job creation," he said in a statement to Reuters.

‘Difficult to invest in Toshiba’

TOKYO: Investing in Toshiba Corp´s chips business would be a difficult proposition for Canon Inc as it needs to prioritise investment for its own growth, the camera and printer maker´s chief financial officer said Tuesday.

Company chief Fujio Mitarai said this month the firm was willing to consider support if there was a request from Toshiba because it is important customer, according to a Kyodo news agency interview.

Toshiba said last week it will sell a minority stake in its memory chip business as it urgently seeks funds to offset an imminent multi-billion dollar writedown, adding that its overseas nuclear division - the cause of its woes - was now under review.

