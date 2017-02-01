SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, trading near last session´s weakest in more than two weeks with an improving crop outlook in Brazil and Argentina weighing on the market.

Corn rose after three sessions of decline and wheat ticked higher but the rise in grains was capped by plentiful global supplies. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract slid 0.1 percent to $10.21-1/2 a bushel by 0338 GMT after dropping 2.5 percent in the last session when prices hit their lowest since Jan.

12 at $10.19-1/4 a bushel.

Corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.58-3/4 a bushel and wheat added 0.2 percent to $4.14-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans were under pressure from improving weather forecasts that have bolstered crop prospects in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.

"Argentina crop losses were not that significant. Our view is that losses were much smaller than expected from flooding earlier this month," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale. "Brazil is doing well. If you look at it, there are no supply side issues.”

