London copper climbed on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, with trading light due to the Lunar New Year break in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.5 percent to $5,847 a tonne by 0344 GMT, paring 1.4-percent losses from the previous session.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange will reopen on Feb. 3 after a week´s holiday. The spotlight remains on copper supply, said JPMorgan in a report, with signs that softer demand has mitigated a spate of mine disruptions.

"Major Chinese and Japanese smelters finished their restocking activities at the end of last year and are currently well supplied," the bank said in a report.

"In addition, three Chinese copper smelters (Jinguan, Yuguang, and Minmetals) with total 2016 production of 460,000 tonnes are planning to close for maintenance between February and March for 30-45 days.

