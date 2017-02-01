Karachi

Normal trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,650/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,127/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,785/maund and Rs7,272/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said lint prices are likely to remain up, as prices in the international market had increased and some deals with India are likely to be cancelled, as they are demanding higher prices against booking rates.

"Cotton demand is increasing, as mills are going for more buying amid a decline in production and surge in consumption," he added.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 5,000 bales in between Rs6,700/maund to Rs7,000/maund from six stations that included Fort Abbas, Dharanwala, Maroot, Haroonabad, Hasilpur and Mian Channu.

