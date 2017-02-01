Singapore

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as rising U.S. drilling activity offset efforts by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers to cut output in a move to prop up the market.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.10 per barrel at 0516 GMT, down 13 cents from their last close. Since their January peak, Brent has lost over 5.6 percent in value. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $52.41 a barrel, down 22 cents from their previous settlement, and WTI is down almost 3 percent since its January peak.

The falls reflect a sentiment that efforts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut output by almost 1.8 barrel per day (bpd) in order to end overproduction were not big enough to offset rising U.S. drilling.

0



0







Oil declines was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183062-Oil-declines/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Oil declines" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183062-Oil-declines.