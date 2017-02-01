-
Gold risesFebruary 01, 2017Print : Business
Bengaluru
Gold prices edged up on Tuesday on a weaker dollar and worries over U.S. policy under President Donald Trump, with focus shifting to this week´s meeting of the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold had risen 0.17 percent to $1,197.03 per ounce by 0049 GMT.
U.S. gold futures climbed 0.2 percent to $1,195.90. * The dollar wobbled early on Tuesday after tumbling overnight against the yen, which benefited from its safe-haven status as Trump´s tough stance on immigration rattled investors and curbed risk appetite.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.04 percent at 100.390 Backlash built on Monday against Trump´s travel and immigration restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations as opponents tried to throw up roadblocks, including more court challenges.