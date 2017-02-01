TOKYO: The dollar slipped against the yen on Tuesday, as the Japanese currency benefited from its safe-haven status, with the appetite for risk curbed by U.S. President Donald Trump´s hardening defence over his immigration policies.

The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 113.570 yen after dropping to as low as 113.240. It lost more than 1 percent overnight, when it was knocked off its perch above 115.000.The latest blow against the dollar was initiated after Trump ordered a temporary ban over the weekend on the entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

On Monday, the president fired acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates after she refused to defend Trump´s new travel restrictions.

Selling of the dollar appeared to have briefly gained momentum after Trump´s move, said a dealer at a Japanese bank.

The Bank of Japan´s well-anticipated decision to stand pat on monetary policy on Tuesday had little lasting impact, although the dollar did briefly rise above 113.700 following the announcement before drifting lower again.

"Dollar/yen weakness started overnight, which is much more driven by U.S. policy.

