ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has set up a facilitatory scheme for the regularization of the companies registered in Gilgit-Baltistan, the northernmost administrative territory of Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

“Under the Companies Regularization Scheme (CRS), firms registered in the remote region can file their overdue returns on payment of normal fee as prescribed under sixth schedule of the Companies Ordinance 1984,” SECP said in a statement here.

It said the purpose of the scheme is to provide relief to those companies, which are not regular in filing their statutory returns. “All the companies registered in Gilgit-Baltistan are advised in their own interest to benefit from this golden opportunity to regularize their statutory record by filing the overdue returns annual accounts with normal filing fee,” the statement said. It further said the scheme shall be applicable to all companies and would remain operative for a period of three months from February 1 to April 30, adding after the closure of the scheme necessary legal action would be initiated against the non compliant companies.

