Traders need to remove inefficiencies to exploit exports package

LAHORE: The export package would enable exporters to improve cash flows in the next six months, as the eligible sectors get the promised refunds on all exports made between January and June, but thereafter, incentives would be subjected to 10 percent export increase.

It seems that the exporters just wanted some free money from the government and applauded the package as the best ever they got. If the cost of doing business was the reason then the incentives after June 2017 should have continued without any conditions. The incentives would be provided only to exporters who increased their exports by 10 percent over the previous year.

Some experts pointed out that the package was announced under pressure and at a time when export performance was gradually improving, particularly in textiles. They said that textile exports were rising steadily in readymade garments, knitwear, bed wear, and other value-added sectors, but the exports of yarn and fabric were still under pressure.

The textile exports in fact were bound to increase because of increase in global cotton rates, which was also reflected through the textile chain. In yarn and fabric as well the decline in exports was sharper in quantity than in value.

The permanent features of the export package were the concessions granted in import of machinery and subsidy on long term loans taken to upgrade the technology. This concession was for the entire duration of the package that is till June 30, 2018.

Another positive for the textile sector was that the government has imposed additional duties on import of Indian yarn. This should be considered a prudent measure, as the Indian government was providing similar concessions on exports of its yarn.

However, the value-added apparel sector resents this measure due to the fear that domestic yarn producers would jack up their prices in line with the increased price of Indian yarn on the back of higher duties.

Some experts opine that it would have been better had the government announced a discount on local use of yarn as was practiced in Bangladesh. At the same time, the price of each type of yarn should have been fixed at its export price to check undue profiting by the local yarn producers in the domestic markets.

The good thing about the package is that the incentives of seven, six, five, and four percent announced on different categories of textile exports would be made promptly after realisation of export proceeds. This would resolve the issue of stuck up promised refunds as was the case in refund of sales tax, and other rebates according to the announcements and promises made by the government. One hopes that the bureaucracy would not invent a way to deny this lucrative incentive to the exporters on some pretexts.

If no hurdles came up, this package would work smoothly for six months. Even the exporters from Punjab would go along with the package for the time being. However, as soon as the condition of 10 percent increase in exports over previous year came into effect, the exporters from Punjab would bring up the case of high power and energy cost in the province. While those exporters, who failed to increase their exports, would again complain of the high cost of doing business.

The package would certainly provide temporary relief, but exports would be back to square one if the government and the private sector do not take any measures to reduce cost. The government would have to improve governance to reduce the burden of corruption on exporters and develop logistic efficiencies. The private sector would have to upgrade its technology to reduce cost on energy and manpower.

