ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday approved the much-demanded ‘Infrastructure Finance Policy Pakistan 2017’ to enable private local and foreign investors to financially participate in the public infrastructure development projects.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet discussed and approved the modalities of the policy at a meeting. “The approval of the policy would help the government to increase infrastructure investments,” finance minister Ishaq Dar said in a statement. “It would facilitate and increase the role of the private sector in the infrastructure development structure.”

Under the said policy, a long-term infrastructure finance framework has been provided that caters to both demand and supply side of finance. The policy was designed to attract foreign direct investment and mobilise private financing for public infrastructure.

The statement said the policy envisages phase-wise intervention to increase the quantum of infrastructure financing flows. The government envisages forward-looking policy framework for infrastructure financing, good practices in infrastructure projects, increasing financial intermediation for investment and strengthening the development finance framework, it added.

This policy is intended to have particular focus on infrastructure sub-sectors more suited to private sector investment and finance, namely transportation facilities (including but not limited to ports, terminals, airports, railways, water-ways and toll roads), energy (oil and gas, thermal, hydro and other renewable power infrastructure) and telecommunications, such as fiber optics.

Industry experts said the government action would manage to attract local as well as foreign investment. “The new policy will help bring private sector in the field of infrastructure development,” said Mohammad Sohail, chief executive officer at Topline Securities.

Mohammad Shahzad, a leading car importer, said private investors would be interested to join hands with the government in infrastructure developments. “Especially, transportation facilities and water and sewage sectors would be the preferable avenues for investors from Karachi,” Shahzad said. “These are revenue generating sectors.”

Analysts said the $46 billion-China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects are paving the way for investment into auxiliary infrastructure, which would support the main CPEC projects. “This, automatically, creates a space for funds that can stem from private coffers,” said an analyst.

