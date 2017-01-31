NEW DELHI: India has invited Pakistan for the South Asian Speakers Summit. However, the Indian media quoting top government officials said Pakistan has declined the invitation. Other South Asian nations have confirmed their participation on achieving Sustainable Development Goals. This would be the first high level engagement among the South Asian nations since the cancellation of the Saarc Summit, which was to be held in Islamabad in November last year. India in 2015 threatened to boycott a conference of Speakers organised under the Commonwealth Parliamentary Union.

