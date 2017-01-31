ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said there is no change of stance on the part of the government party in the Panama case.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, she said progress and economic growth of the country are being internationally praised. She said Pakistan is emerging as a leading economy in the world with a sharp decline in corruption. She urged the PTI chief to join hands with the government in its endeavours for development and welfare of the people instead of opting hideous tactics that will halt the national progress.

Meanwhile, Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the PTI has failed to prove any allegation in the Supreme Court regarding the Panama Papers case. The minister said the PTI leaders were actually trying to propagate the matter just to mislead the people as they had failed to produce any evidence in support of their allegations. He said the PTI wanted to prolong the Panama issue to the maximum for petty political gains.

He said the people were well aware of the PTI tactics which had multiplied its chief’s frustration as he was not expecting such public response despite strong propaganda. He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the country was moving towards economic progress.

