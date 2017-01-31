ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement was the money trail, as he had conceded to having done money laundering for Nawaz Sharif.

In a media talk outside the Supreme Court, Imran said that the money launderer of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was today Pakistan’s finance minister and thus one could have an idea about the country’s future.

“The one who was also involved in money laundering is today No 2 in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),” he alleged. The PTI chief said when Dar became an approver, he had confessed to having done money laundering for Nawaz Sharif and then the NAB chairman, appointed by Premier Nawaz Sharif had given him a ‘clean chit’. He said in a democracy, in any other part of the world, the prime minister would have been forced to tender resignation, facing this scenario stemming from PanamaLeaks. He added that the Sharif family had been trapped in the Panama Papers.

If a prime minister concealed corruption, he noted, then he will save leading corrupt elements from being held accountable. Imran said had there been no PanamaLeaks, it would take even 200 years, but nothing would have been dug up against the Sharifs. He continued that when the state entities, like NAB and FIA, were subordinate to them (Sharifs), how would they carry out investigations against them.

He recalled that the prime minister had said in his speech on the floor of the National Assembly that they had all the evidence of how money was arranged for the London properties but now he denies having such evidence. “The one who got money laundering done is your prime minister now,” he charged.

Imran noted that the lawyer of Sharif family said that it all happened long ago and therefore they had no proofs to produce. The PTI chairman continued that Nawaz had no idea whatsoever that he would be held accountable in the Supreme Court. “They have no evidence that is why they keep on changing their statements. There is a clear difference between their previous and present statements on their money trail,” he noted.

It became evident today, he pointed out, that the Gulf Steel was running in losses to the tune of 15 million dirhams, then how money was forwarded and there was no reply to it by the Sharifs. “They are pointing at Mian Sharif. How was money arranged, they have no proofs. We have been saying from day one that Gulf Steel had no money and hence there is no money trail,” he claimed.

Imran claimed that the entire money was transferred through cash and not through banks and had it been through banks, there would have been money trail then. He asked from where they got so much money to pay to the Qataris. “Maryam Safdar and Salman Shahbaz have already declared that they did not own property abroad,” the PTI chairman pointed out.

