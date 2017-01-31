Move aimed at reducing number of inmates

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Monday said every effort was being made to dispose of cases without any delay as reducing the number of inmates topped the court agenda, which was possible only with swift hearing.

He said the number of prisoners in prisons was more than their capacity, adding that the courts and the prisons administration were also sharing prisoners’ data so that their cases could be disposed of quickly.

Talking to media persons during his visit to the Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi, he said special courts were also being established to achieve the target with the appeals being heard swiftly. During his visit, the chief justice approved the release of 18 prisoners jailed for petty crimes, while several inmates presented applications and shared details of their cases.

Justice Mansoor said they were making full efforts to improve the judicial system, which had resulted in marked improvement, with the sole objective of delivering swift justice. He said the purpose of the visit was to getting information about the conditions and problems of prisoners and the facilities being provided to them as well as monitoring the arrangements made for women and children.

The LHC chief justice said a strategy had been devised for mutual sharing of the prisoners’ data that would help disposing cases on a priority basis. He said the Adiala jail was currently housing 4,800 prisoners against a capacity of 2,100, out which 1,500 were from Islamabad. He added that he would contact the Islamabad High Court chief justice so that the prisoners belonging to the federal capital could be shifted there.

Earlier, Justice Mansoor visited the tailoring section, educational centres, hospital and barracks of women and children in the jail. He also checked the food quality at the kitchen and distributed gifts among the children.

