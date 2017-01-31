Petrol may go up by Rs4.11 per litre, diesel Rs4.29, Kerosene Rs16.71,

LDO Rs12.53, HOBC by Rs17.16 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Monday advised the government an increase of 6 to 38 percent in prices of various petroleum products for the month of February 2017. This will be the second time increase in a month, as on Jan 15 the prices of these products were increased.

According to a working paper sent to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, the Ogra, which was earlier under the Cabinet Division and now the government has brought it under the ambit of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, suggested an increase of 6.11 percent or Rs4.11 per litre in the prices of Motor Spirit (Petrol), increase of 5.55 percent or Rs4.29 per litre in the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD). Interestingly, double digit increase has been proposed in Kerosene, Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and High Octane Blended Component (HOBC).

The summary further say that the government can increase 38.64 percent or Rs16.71 per litre in the price of Kerosene, 28.90 percent or Rs12.53 increase in the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and 17.16 percent or Rs17.16 per litre in the price of High Octane Blended Component (HOBC).

According to the summary moved to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Finance, an increase of Rs4.11 per litre has been recommended in the price of Motor Spirit (Petrol), after this increase the price of petrol will go up to Rs72.20 per liter from the current Rs68.04. Similarly after an increase of Rs4.29 per litre, the prices of the High Speed Diesel will go up to Rs81.51 from the current Rs77.22 per litre.

The prices of Kerosene after an increase of Rs16.71 will go up to Rs59.96 per litre from the existing Rs43.25 per litre and the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) will go up with an increase of Rs12.53 per litre from the existing Rs43.35 to Rs55.88. With an increase of Rs12.47 per litre, the price of High Octane Blending Components (HOBC) will reach to Rs85.15 per litre from the current Rs72.68. The government will announce its decision regarding the Ogra summary today (Tuesday).

Against the standard 17 percent GST, currently the government is collecting 28 percent GST on High Speed Diesel (HSD), 14.5 percent on Motor Spirit (Petrol), while there is no GST on Light Diesel Oil and Kerosene.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 15, breaking from the tradition of monthly revision of the prices of petroleum products, the government has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs1.77 and Rs2 per litre, respectively.

