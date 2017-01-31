Govt, opposition agree to maintain NA decorum

Opposition determined to move privilege motion against PM

ISLAMABAD: Peace was restored in the National Assembly on Monday as the government and the opposition parties at a meeting chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq regretted the physical clash that took place among the members of the two sides on Thursday.

They reached a consensus that no such incident would be repeated in future again and two sides would take care of decorum of the House. The Speaker told the House that the incident that happened last week was against the parliamentary norms and it was the responsibility of all the political parties to direct their members to follow the code of conduct of their parties. “The leaders of the parliamentary parties should take care of conduct and language of their members,” he said.

It was also decided that following the Question-Hour on Monday, the opposition members would be given time to speak on points of order on the privilege motion followed by speeches from the government side.

However, the opposition parties maintained that they would not compromise on privilege motion, which they wanted to move against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for telling wrong facts in the House on the issue of allegations against his family in the Panama Papers.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on points of order, parliamentarians of the opposition parties said the prime minister breached the privilege of the Lower House of parliament by giving wrong statements on money trail which led to purchase of London flats. “It was clear breach of privilege of the National Assembly and there is no need to seek any legal opinion as to whether a privilege motion against the prime minister can be moved or not,” Syed Naveed Qamar of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said.

Others who also spoke on points of order included Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Tariq Bashir Cheema of PML-Q, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad of Awami Muslim League, Dr Shireen Mazari of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and independent member Jamshed Dasti. However, the PTI member Imran Khattak pointed out the lack of quorum in the House when the federal minister Abdul Qadir Baloch stood to respond to speeches.

Naveed Qamar speaking on point of order said the prime minister should come to the House to say that he spoke the truth on floor of the National Assembly. “But the prime minister’s statement submitted in the court negates his view which was expressed in the Supreme Court,” he said.

The JI parliamentary leader Sahibzada Tariqullah said the opposition had submitted a privilege motion against the prime minister because the statement submitted in the Supreme Court contradicted the contents of his speech in the National Assembly.

He came harsh on the Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif for criticising the JI and its leadership during his speech in the National Assembly on Thursday. “We were pained when he said the JI opposed the creation of Pakistan,” he said adding the minister targeted the JI leadership because the party had also filed a petition against the prime minister.

He recalled that Khawaja Safdar, father of Khawaja Asif was also chairman of General Zia’s Majlis-e-Shoora.

Tariq Bashir Cheema of the PML-Q maintained that there would be no compromise on issue of the privilege motion as the prime minister had committed a breach of privilege of the National Assembly. He said it had been the stance of the opposition that accountability of all the politicians should be carried out but the process should start from the prime minister.

He disclosed that a prisoner in Adiala Jail had sent to him document containing 150 pages through his wife and had requested the Supreme Court to allow him to appear in the court as witness in Panama case against Nawaz Sharif and his family. Cheema said the prisoner was arrested in England on charges of money laundering and now he was spending his remaining imprisonment in Pakistan.

Dr Shireen Mazari said the opposition would continue to pursue issue of privilege motion against the prime minister saying that it should also be discussed whether the leader of the house deliberately misled the House.

Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad said he wanted to advise the prime minister as an old friend to step down and nominate another parliamentarian from his party for the prestigious slot. He also handed over a list of 16 ex-MNAs who were disqualified for not providing complete information in their nomination papers. Jamshed Dasti also demanded of the chair to allow the opposition to move the privilege motion against the prime minister.

