Protesters flood London streets to oppose Trump’s travel ban

LONDON: As protesters started to flood streets across Britain on Monday evening, the Foreign Secretary told MPs that Britons "remain welcome to travel to the US" and the country's embassy in London had confirmed President Trump's executive order would make "no difference" to British passport holders.

The protesters were marching in Glasgow on Monday evening as Boris Johnson addressed the Commons about Donald Trump's travel ban. Mr Johnson said: "The general principle is that all British passport holders remain welcome to travel to the US.

"We have received assurances from the US embassy that this executive order will make no difference to any British passport holder, irrespective of their country of birth or whether they hold another passport."

He added: "This is not our policy, nor is it a measure that this government would consider. I have already made clear our anxiety about measures that discriminate on grounds of nationality in ways that are divisive and wrong."

Foreign Office sources suggested that the UK had secured a "special carve out" from Mr Trump's policy. Mr Johnson's statement to the Commons came after the US Embassy had earlier suggested that UK citizens with dual nationality from one of the seven countries covered by the temporary travel ban -- Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- should not seek to obtain a visa.

It comes after Downing Street rejected calls to postpone Mr Trump's official visit to Britain after hundreds of thousands of people signed a petition calling for the trip to be cancelled. A source has said that cancelling the trip would be "populist gesture" and "undo everything" achieved by Theresa May during her trip to the US last week.

Mr Johnson accused Labour of "pointlessly demonishing'" the Trump administration, adding: "It is totally right that the incoming President of our closest ally should be accorded the honour of a state visit".

It comes as protests take place across the UK against the controversial travel ban on refugees and people from seven mainly-Muslim countries. Marches are taking place in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Manchester, with former labour leader Ed Miliband and singer Lily Allen expected to address protesters in the capital.

Thousands began to descend on Downing Street at around 6pm on Monday in outrage at the US president's controversial ban. Diane Abbott addressed protest crowd 'on behalf of Jeremy Corbyn' as he earlier said he would attend an anti-Trump protest in London "if I can". Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott told the crowd she had come on behalf of the Labour leader.

She said: "Donald Trump has been president for only a few days, and look at what he is doing. We need to resist the Islamophobia and scapegoating of the Muslims, we have got to resist it whether it is in the United States or here in the UK."

Theresa May stands by decision to invite Donald Trump on state visit A defiant Theresa May has stood by the decision to issue an invitation to Donald Trump to make a state visit to Britain in the face of the outcry over his controversial travel ban.

The Prime Minister, who became the first world leader to meet the new US president in the White House, faces demands from a petition signed by more than 1.4 million people to call off the visit.

Theresa May is greeted by Taoiseach Enda Kenny as she arrives at government buildings in Dublin Credit. But appearing at a joint press conference in Dublin with Irish prime minister Enda Kenny, Mrs May was adamant it would go ahead.

"The United States is a close ally of the United Kingdom. We work together across many areas of mutual interest and we have that special relationship between us," she said. "I have issued that invitation for a state visit for President Trump to the United Kingdom and that invitation stands." --

