LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party Senator Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan on Monday said letters of Qatari family presented in Panamagate proceedings by Sharif family was the confession of money laundering.

Talking to reporters at the Lahore High Court, he said the letters could not be the evidence of money trail unless banking transactions were presented before the Supreme Court. He said the letters of Qatari prince could not be the proof of late Mian Sharif’s business. He said onus to prove legal transfer of money was on the Sharif family.

Aitzaz Ahsan was of the view that reliance on Qatari letters would open a new gate for money launderers in the country.

