70 shops, seven homes gutted in Leepa fireJanuary 31, 2017Print : Top Story
LEEPA: A massive fire in District Hattiyan Bala’s city Leepa in Azad Kashmir on Sunday destroyed at least 70 shops, seven homes and five vehicles, a private news channel reported.
According to police sources, the fire started due to short circuit and spread very quickly as shops and houses were made of wood. The blaze also destroyed a flour depot. At least 1,400 bags of flour were stored in the depot.
Fire brigade vehicles from nearby cities failed to reach for assistance as all roads leading to Leepa were blocked owing to ongoing snowfall in the area.
The local resident brought the fire under control on self-help basis. The only land route connecting Leepa with Muzaffarabad and Hattiyan Bala blocked due to snowfall for the past three weeks.