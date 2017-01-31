KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) fixed February 12 to hear the case against Anwar Majeed, Khawaja Salman Younus and others after it received a charge sheet from the state counsel on Monday.

Anwar Majeed, a close aide to former president Asif Ali Zardari, and other employees of the Omni Group (OG) headed by Khawaja Salman Younus, were arrested and accused of possession of illegal arms and explosive material.

The offices of the OG were raided on December 30 by the Rangers on December 30 last year at a time when Asif Ali Zardari was returning to Pakistan from Dubai. A case against Anwar Majeed and others was registered by the Rangers with the Saddar police station.

The court extended the period of interim bail of Khawaja Salman Younus till February 12.

It may be mentioned that illegal arms and ball bombs were allegedly recovered from the OG offices located at the I.I Chundrigar Road and near the Hockey Stadium. Shehzad Shahid, Rajab Ali Rajpar, Ajmal Khan, Kamran Muneer Ansari and Kashif Hussain Shah were arrested from the offices.

