ISLAMABAD: National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) has remained unable to trace out identities and addresses of 108 individuals named in Panama and Bahamas leaks despite making all out efforts for which the FBR had sought formal assistance under Section 176 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001, The News has learnt.

The FBR and Nadra’s high-ups made continuous efforts for almost one month for tracing the identities and addresses of these individuals but owing to multiple similar names the efforts could not yield the desired results.

According to official documents available with The News states on Monday that in about 108 cases, the identities and addresses of individuals could not be traced by the FBR despite making all out efforts in last several months. So the tax notices could not be issued in these 108 cases under Panama or Bahamas leaks.

To further continue the search for these undisclosed influential individuals, the FBR sought assistance of Nadra under Section (u/s) 176 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, vide letter dated 07-11-2016 for finding identities in the remaining cases of PanamaLeaks. However, no findings could be made by Nadra which vide its letter dated 02-1-2017 stated, “It is intimated that the provided information is not enough to establish identity of individuals so please provide address, age, or parentage to minimise search criteria.”

Without making anyone example so far, the FBR has so far issued tax notices to 344 individuals named in Panama and Bahamas Leaks out of which 68 admitted for having ownership of offshore companies and 53 denied it. There are 15 individuals named in these leaks were dead. There are 31 individuals who are non-residents including sons of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In PanamaLeaks, there are 67 individuals who remained untraceable. The FBR has issued penalty show cause notices to 29 individuals who preferred not to reply back the notices issued by the tax machinery. Almost 81 individuals sought adjournments on proceedings on different grounds.

The FBR in its update on PanamaLeaks investigation also showed that they identified 184 individuals as non-filers or irregular tax filers. Most of these individuals are directors of renowned and biggest companies in the country but they were out of the tax net. The FBR forwarded their particulars to the field formations including Large Taxpayer Units (LTUs) and Regional Taxpayers Units (RTOs) in respective areas of these individuals for enforcement of their returns and wealth statements. “Declarations have been enforced in many such cases and proceedings are underway in their respective LTUs and RTOs,” the FBR’s official document states.

The FBR has also dispatched letters to foreign jurisdictions involved through Ministry of Foreign Affairs for obtaining the detailed information regarding the individuals appearing in PanamaLeaks.

However, the sources said that the FBR also dispatched reminders to these Virgin Islands at different destinations of the world but so far got no positive response from them.

