Sense returns to NA – thanks to govt’s wise move

View from the Gallery

ISLAMABAD: Keeping firmly in mind not to push the already jittery opposition, especially the Panama case-hardy PTI, to the limits, the ruling party adopted a much-needed reconciliatory tone on Monday.

But all this didn’t come about without one major take away for the Opposition: PTI legislator Shehryar Afridi’s suspension issue was hushed up as if nothing wrong had happened. So instead of an inquiry against the member, the Speaker announced to take action against his own secretariat for miscommunication. Remember that the Speaker has been handling August 2014 sit-in days PTI resignations later that year in the same ‘amicable’ way as he is carving out a win-win for every stakeholder.

The Speaker was however not that lucky this time around, as opposition’s privilege motion lingers on. And the combined opposition got away with a chance to keep their privilege motion issue against Premier Sharif alive for the next a few days – may be for all this session, or a few more days and weeks to come.

This is real, clear politics. Pointing out quorum abruptly at the end of the agreed give-and-take in the meeting with Speaker and then the Business Advisory Committee suggests more fireworks in the days ahead.

Nobody on the opposition benches – PPP, PTI, or smaller parties – would want to give a smooth sailing to the PML-N in the election year dominated by the Panama case. Everyone on the opposition bandwagon knows referral of this matter to the relevant committee to meet its logical end would be counter-productive and there is nothing more.

This is what prompted the PTI legislator Imran Khattak to point out quorum at the very end of Monday’s proceedings as all the opposition leading lights had already spoken, and consumed maximum time. With only 50 plus members present, it was a smart move by opposition’s standards on any given day.

The treasury could not respond effectively, then and there, as most of the members had gone by then. Government ministers didn’t see this coming as they cried foul – Anusha Rehman more ferociously – as she repeated looked towards the press gallery.

But to what end. And Deputy Speaker could only adjourn the day’s proceedings to brace for a fresh opposition assault on the very issue. So this was the exhaustive sum of efforts by treasury and opposition to bring normalcy to the parliamentary proceedings scarred badly by Thursday’s ugly incidents.

In return, the treasury got very little except a much disciplined opposition bandwagon who were ready to play by the rules, but eager to pounce on any chance that could embarrass the PML-N and allies – any time, any day.

This is exactly what Sheikh Rashid’s 30-minute odd speech was all about. And Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had to bear with him throughout this time, even going to the extent of offering him a cup of tea in his chamber. Rashid was however relentless as always as he repeated his side of arguments in the Panama case with a pinch of his self coined political diction that earns him many prime time television talk shows, as well as a place in the PTI bandwagon as an ally.

In a nutshell, Rashid wanted Premier Sharif to bow before Opposition’s wishes on PanamaLeaks, knowing well that is not going to happen at any cost.

The PTI bandwagon desperately wants the Panama case to tilt in its favour, and then grab all the windfall benefits as a result. An early election in 2017 is what every PTI walla wishes for, day in and day out. PPP is indecisive.

Every Punjab leader of the party would wish Sharifs get politically dented by the Panama case so that they could revive their subdued, demoralised party to some extent. Sindh PPP, under the control of elder Zardari, would like to complete the full term for they knww elections in 2018 won’t revive them countrywide.

So they are focusing on Sindh where PML-N and PTI have not yet become any real threat to the Zardari - Bhutto dynasty. And the show must go on. In Monday’s proceedings at the National Assembly one could gauge that PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi was a happy man.

Little successes matter. So was Khawaja Asif at the outset of the proceedings. Both played aggressive innings on Thursday, respectively. And then oversaw the cooling down process by colleagues without much ado.

Qureshi wanted to make his mark through some aggressive overtures keeping in mind his intra-party rival Jahangir Khan Tareen who believes in pulling the strings from Banigalla, rather than indulging in active, pure politics.

It’s a matter of training. Qureshi has a 30 years plus experience of active politics while Tareen had much less experience but knows how to rise through his financial muscle, and well placed connections with the garrison.

With some credit of reviving chances of a combined opposition on Panama case, Qureshi beamed like a happy man as he led from the front, though silently this day. Tareen stayed away from the proceedings even when it turned out to be a self-imposed field day for the treasury as minister Gen (R) Baloch regretted Thursday’s match of fists and blows, asking all the stakeholders in the Parliament to play by the rules. First, communication between the Prime Minister House and Speaker set the tone for a significant departure from Thursday’s aggressive tone to a more reconciliatory one.

Then, the give-and-take between treasury and opposition at the Speaker’s chambers was enough to clear the mood of aggression and assault. But with no shortage of surprises and U-turns practiced in the prevalent politics, tomorrow is another day.

0



0







Sense returns to NA – thanks to govt’s wise move was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182992-Sense-returns-to-NA-thanks-to-govts-wise-move/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sense returns to NA – thanks to govt’s wise move" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182992-Sense-returns-to-NA-thanks-to-govts-wise-move.