ISLAMABAD: Almost eleven days after high profile murder of Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpao, a CIA declassified document dated February 19, 1975 revealed that "Kabul gives sanctuary to some members of National Awami Party, but they have no independent evidence to support Pakistani claims that the Afghans train and equip Pakistani subversives."

It said 'Although no one has yet been formally charged with Sherpao's murder, Islamabad has been alleging that Kabul, together with the Afghan supported National Awami Party, is responsible for this act."

"Both countries will keep their relations from deteriorating to the point of war. Afghan president Daoud knows that Pakistan's Army is much stronger than his own. He presumably realises Afghanistan could not count on its Soviet or Indian supporters to intervene militarily on his behalf, although they would probably provide diplomatic and material support. The Soviets and Indians reportedly have counseled him in the past to avoid conflict with Pakistan," it said.

Throwing light on the political compulsions of both Daoud and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto it stated, "Daoud well remembers, moreover, that Pak-Afghan friction in the early 1960s helped bring about his fall from power in 1963 and subsequent ten-year political eclipse."

"Bhutto, for his part, knows that hostilities with Afghanistan would be expensive and could interrupt the steady progress he has been making in consolidating his hold over the country. Pak-Afghan hostilities could also disrupt the process of reconciliation with India that Bhutto values at this time," it said.

The killing of provincial home minister Hayat Sherpao on February 8, 1975 has triggered a new round of Pakistani claims that Afghans are involved in violent subversive activities in Pakistan.

The documents said: "Now Pakistan's relations with neighboring Afghanistan, which have been poor for over a year, worsening as a result of Islamabad's action since the bomb explosion that killed Prime Minister Bhutto's chief political lieutenant in the North-Western Frontier Province."

"Since the Sherpao killing, Bhutto has taken a series of steps to suppress the Awami Party, which is Pakistan's largest opposition group. His government has outlawed the party, arrested over 500 of its leaders and adherents, confiscated its property, and rushed through new legislation expanding the government's power to detain political opponents, including members of parliament," it said.

Bhutto has also acted to tighten his control over the frontier province. On February 17, he placed the province under direct central goverment rule, scrapping the pro-Bhutto provincial coalition government in which Sherpao had been the dominant figure.

It pointed out that the crackdown in the frontier province could stimulate a rise in violent activity by some of the Awami Party's more radical supporters there who have escaped arrest, adding "The government can count on the support of the army, however, and appears strong enough to maintain its authority in the province."

0



0







Pakistan believed Afghans involved in Sherpao killing: CIA papers was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182991-Pakistan-believed-Afghans-involved-in-Sherpao-killing-CIA-papers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan believed Afghans involved in Sherpao killing: CIA papers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182991-Pakistan-believed-Afghans-involved-in-Sherpao-killing-CIA-papers.