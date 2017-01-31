COAS acknowledges sacrifice of sepoy Waqas

BARA: A soldier who was injured in firing from across the Pak-Afghan border in the Tirah valley of Khyber Agency on Sunday night succumbed to his injuries on Monday, official sources said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a soldier identified as Sepoy Waqas was on duty at the border post when he was fired at from across the border. It said the soldier was critically injured and was airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Peshawar for treatment. It added that he breathed his last at the hospital and embraced martyrdom.

His funeral prayer was offered at the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar. Corps Commander Peshawar. Lt General Nazir Ahmed Butt, Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary and a number of officers and soldiers attended the funeral prayer.

The ISPR statement said the army chief acknowledged the sacrifice of Sepoy Waqas for the defence of the motherland. "Terrorists are resorting to fire from across the border taking advantage of weak border control on Afghanistan's side. There is a requirement to check terrorists' freedom of movement on Afghan side of the border," the ISPR statement said.

