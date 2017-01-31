Briefs

Police official shot, injured in bazaar

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: A police officer was injured when armed men opened fire on him in the crowded Namakmandi bazaar on Monday. Officials said that Sub-Inspector Hassan Gul was on duty when armed men opened fire on him and escaped.The Rescue 1122 officials said the injured cop was rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital.The motive for the attack was being investigated.

BAHAWALPUR: A student of the Government Sadiq Egerton College was gunned down allegedly by a bus guard over a minor issue near Khanqah Sharif on Monday. Bus guard Abid allegedly shot dead student Muhammad Fahad of Gullan Hatti village over an issue of boarding the vehicle. After the incident, hundreds of students and residents of the area staged a demonstration and blocked the traffic.

Southern loop of Lahore Ring Road reviewed

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here Monday which was also attended by Frontier Works Organisation(FWO) Director General Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal in which progress on southern loop of Lahore Ring Road and other projects continued with the cooperation of FWO were reviewed.The chief minister said modern transportation system plays vital role in the progress because more jobs are created where new roads are constructed as this process boosts economic activity. He expressed his satisfaction over the progress on the southern loop.

Minister condemns terror attack on mosque in Canada

By our correspondent

Islamabad: Minister for Human Rights Senator Kamran Michael on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on a Canada mosque. Six people were killed and eight wounded when a gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque during night prayers. Sympathising with the grieving families, the minister said the whole world was facing the threats of terrorism. “Combating terrorism is the dire need of time, which demands unity and solid polices,” he said. The minister said the entire Pakistani nation was sad at the barbaric mosque attack and expressed sympathy for the grieving families. He said Pakistan was committed to eradicating terrorism from its soil and was striving for it. “We're hopeful that the world will soon be a peaceful place,” he said.

Jinnah Super Market to be spruced up: mayor

Islamabad: the jinnah Super Market is one of the oldest markets of the city and all available resources would be utilized for its upgradation and beautification. These views were expressed by Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz during a meeting with representatives of traders union of the market here Monday. While apprising the mayor about the issues of Jinnah Super Market, representatives of traders union of the Jinnah Super Market informed that footpaths, sewerage system and streetlights of the market needed to be upgraded, while more steps should be taken to improve overall cleanliness of the market so that the visitors could be facilitated.

Five of a family killed in roof collapse

GUJRANWALA: Five persons of a family were killed in a roof collapse incident near the Gondanwala village here on Monday. According to Rescue-1122 sources, the roof of dilapidated house of labourer Taj Din caved in when they were sleeping. As a result, Taj Din and his four children Ahad (10) Fahad (7) Sahir (5) and Madeeha (3) were killed on the spot while his wife Uzma received serious injuries. The rescue teams retrieved the bodies and the injured woman and shifted them to Civil Hospital.

PR introduces e-ticketing for KP

By our correspondent

LAHORE: On the instruction of Railways Minster Khawaja Saad Rafique, the railways has introduced e-ticketing system in three trains for the KPK people. The trains in which the system was introduced are Khyber Mail, Awam Express, Khush Khan Khattak and Shalimar Express. The number of trains (UP and Down) incorporated in this system has increased to 40. Moreover, booking by e-ticketing has started. People of Peshawar and KPK can enjoy the facility of booking from their houses. They will have to visit the website of Pakistan Railway. www.pakrail.gov.pk.

Bid to smuggle 1,640 kg of hashish thwarted

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police during an action on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle 1,640 kilograms of hashish in a truck and arrested two persons. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajjad Khan told reporters that the police were tipped off that a huge quantity of hashish would be smuggled to Peshawar through the Industrial Estate check post. The official said the cops were alerted who stopped a truck coming from the Khyber Agency. “During the search, the policemen recovered 1,640 kg hashish from the vehicle," Sajjad Khan said. He said two persons were taken into custody.

PO escapes after exchange of fire with police

By our correspondent

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A proclaimed offender (PO) escaped after an exchange of fire with the police in Kulachi, police sources said on Monday. The sources said the police had received information that PO Hamidullah was hiding in the house of one Shafiullah in Kulachi. The police raided the house and an exchange of fire took place between the PO, Shafiullah and police. The PO escaped during the firing. The police registered a case against the PO and other criminals present at the house at the time of the raid.

Attempt to smuggle opium foiled at Torkham border

By our correspondent

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs authorities recovered opium from a van at the Torkham border and arrested an Afghan national, an official said on Monday. Pakistan Customs spokesperson at Torkham border Inspector Qazi Mehmoodul Hassan told The News that they stopped a van (5662-PES-C) coming from Afghanistan at Torkham border. He said during checking they recovered 32 kilograms of opium from the empty Compressed Natural Gas tank fitted to the van. The official said driver Hayat Muhammad belonging to Afghanistan was arrested. He said the van was on its way to Pakistan after transporting the Afghan refugees from Peshawar.

12 arrested in ‘ice factory’ raid in Landikotal

By our correspondent

LANDIKOTAL: 'Ice drug' and other chemicals were seized and 12 persons were arrested in a raid in Sheikhmalkhel area in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber Agency, an official said on Monday. Niaz Muhammad, Assistant Political Agent of Landikotal Tehsil, told The News that two kilogram of 'ice drug' and a huge quantity of other chemicals used in making 'ice' were seized in the raid. He said the arrested men told interrogators that an Afghan citizen Naqibullah brought 'ice' from Afghanistan. The official said 'ice' was an expensive drug as it was maxed with other chemicals to increase its quantity. Some of the accused were identified as Zakir, Noor Zeb, Ma'azulah, Adil Khan, Aqil Khan, Hamidullah, Amir Khan, Hamid Gul and Nasir Khan.

NAB obtains remand of five officials

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday obtained five days of physical remand of five arrested officials of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) charged in the Rs202 million fraud case. The NAB officials produced the accused before the accountability court for obtaining their remand. The court, headed by a judge Asim Imam, granted five days of remand of the accused on the request of NAB prosecutor, Hasnain Tariq. The NAB had arrested the officials, including Khushdil Khan, Binyamin Khan, Zari Gul, Sajjad Mehmood and Mohammad Fayyaz. The bureau said the accused were involved in embezzlement of millions of rupees through fake transactions.

Child dies on road in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: A seven-year-old child died in a road accident at Gojra on Monday. According to Gojra Sadr police, Shafiq of Chak 426/JB was going to a seminary when a vehicle hit him, injuring him seriously. He was shifted to the Gojra THQ Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Woman, sons abducted in TT Singh

By our correspondent

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman and her two sons were abducted from Chak 420/JB on Monday. Sajjad reported to Gojra Sadr police that unidentified men entered his house and abducted his wife Shabana Perveen and two sons. Police have started investigation.

0



0







Briefs was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182984-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182984-Briefs.