ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, through his legal counsel, has sent Rs1 billion legal notice each to a private TV channel and its anchor for airing/anchoring a malicious programme to defame him.

The anchor in his programme on 24th January 2017 at 08.05pm passed conjectural, libelous and defamatory statements to damage the finance minister’s personality and character. He made a completely false statement. The anchor’s fabrication had the malicious intent to defame and disgrace the finance minister.

In response to this slanderous and defamatory programme, the finance minister has decided to take legal action against the anchor. The legal notice sent to the channel and anchor under section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance, 2002 demands to publish a comprehensive and proper apology and retraction as well as payment of a sum of Rs1 billion as damages to the Finance Minister on account of the defamatory broadcast, otherwise, civil and criminal proceedings will be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Monday issued a show cause notice to the private TV channel for its ‘irresponsible commentary on sensitive matters’. The regulatory authority said in the notice that it had received a complaint from Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in this regard.

The channel has been given until February 2 to explain its position regarding the notice, which says why not the show be suspended, Rs 1 million fine be imposed on the channel, the channel’s licence be suspended or the licence be cancelled.

