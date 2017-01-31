LAHORE: The Punjab government has assigned a renowned mining sector international German company Furgo to conduct a comprehensive survey of mines reserves in the province so as to enable the government to get authentic data, assessment report along with possibilities for exploring oil, gas and mineral reserves for future excavation.

The company will also submit its report to the Punjab government regarding its work on the second phase for exploring mineral reserves at Chiniot and adjoining areas. Presiding over a meeting on Monday, Ch Sher Ali Khan stated that the Punjab government was providing incentives and conducive atmosphere to new investors in the mines industry for exploration of new mineral reserves in the province.

He said the Punjab government had devised an effective strategy for institutional restructuring of mines and minerals department in a bid to promote private investment in this sector, developing mineral resources with skills training and capacity building for maximising the mineral productivity.

He said Punjab is blessed with abundant mining potential and reserves with one of the world’s largest rock salt deposits along with coal, iron ore, gypsum, lime stone and 32 other minerals excavated from different areas in the province.

The provincial government is trying to introduce research-based infrastructural reforms with ultra modern mining technologies to give mines and minerals department a market-based new outlook. A foreign consultancy firm is helping the Punjab government restructuring its mines and minerals department, creating an authority to give collective wisdom to it, he added.

Ch Sher Ali Khan said that different ideas and suggestions were under consideration related to reinstatement of mining department on new lines keeping in view the needs of industry. He said time had come to update and develop mining resources and its process according to the latest trends with the support of professional, skilled and technical people using modern technology for revamping this so far neglected but important sector.

