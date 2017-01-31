BISHAM: Members of Palas grand jirga on Monday accused a lawmaker of spreading disinformation in his opposition to the district status for lower Kohistan and vowed to protect the interest of the local people.

Speaking at a press conference, members of the jirga including Malik Zahir Shah, Malik Mashuq Jan, Muhammad Zaman and others said that Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Maulana Asmatullah was sowing seeds of hatred among the local people in his opposition to district status for the area.

They said the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was the defeat of those opposed to district status to lower Kohistan.They said that Maulana Asmatullah was playing politics on the issue. The jirga members said Maulana Asmatullah was elected MPA several times and served in various governments in the past but he did nothing for the people of Palas.

0



0







Kohistan MPA accused of spreading disinformation was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182979-Kohistan-MPA-accused-of-spreading-disinformation/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kohistan MPA accused of spreading disinformation" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182979-Kohistan-MPA-accused-of-spreading-disinformation.