Islamabad: Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a few places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara divisions during the next 24 hours while foggy conditions are likely to prevail over the plain areas of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh during night and morning hours. However, cold and dry weather to persist over most parts of the country during this time span, an official of Met office told APP.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at a number of places in Malakand Division, upper FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan, while drizzle occurred in Quetta, Zhob, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad division.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours in Kashmir, Chitral 6mm, and Kalam, Parachanar 4mm. Snowfall recorded was: Kalam 2 inches and Skardu 4 inch. Lowest temperatures recorded were: Skardu -7C, Malamjabba -5C, Astore -3C, Gupis -2C, Muzaffarabad 14C, Gilgit 6C, Peshawar 16C, Multan 23C, Islamabad 17C, Faisalabad 20C, Hyderabad 28C, Lahore 18C, and Karachi 26C.

0



0







Rain with snowfall over hills likely was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182973-Rain-with-snowfall-over-hills-likely/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rain with snowfall over hills likely" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182973-Rain-with-snowfall-over-hills-likely.