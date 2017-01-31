PanamaLeaks Case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Asif Saeed Khosa observed that everything was going well till the Panama Papers happened.

He made these observations before leaving the Courtroom No 2 on Monday. He was heading a five-member bench which continued hearing the PanamaLeaks case. The day started with an interesting debate among the audience if this case would set a new precedence in history of the country’s top court.

PTI’s top leaders like Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Jehangir Tareen hoped that Salman Akram, counsel for Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, would finally catch up the rostrum to tell what ‘money trail’ issue was.

Shahid Hamid, counsel for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, concluded his nine-hour long arguments just 20 minutes before the tea break. Afterwards, Mr Raja began his arguments with 'how Mian Muhammad Sharif (late) started his business in Dubai in early months of 1973-74.'

He said that no banking transactions were involved in setting up Gulf Steel Mills, as he told the court that five of six witnesses had passed away,” Mr Raja outlined with these lines.

In his 90-minute arguments, the defence counsel gave an overview of Dubai business started by late Muhammad Sharif, the only person according to Mr Raja could tell the whole story. “We have to rely on speculations, remarked Mr Raja who was facing a volley of questions posed by worth judges. The judges were using the sight lens to go through the long files.

“All major stakeholders involved in this 50-year-old saga have passed away — bass gal hi khattam,” Imran Khan said.

Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali received instructions from judges to present the record of money trail. The prosecutor general for top corruption watchdog also presented his arguments on “why NAB did not file the appeal in a case of money laundering allegedly linked to Sharifs' family.”

As he continued his arguments more questions came from the judges, sometime he gave a perplexed look. This was the moment when this correspondent asked Imran Khan how he saw it. “It’s key moment, also a historic case before this court. No reason would save them [the Sharifs],” said Mr Khan.

