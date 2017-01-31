DHAKA: An elderly woman believed by followers to be a Sufi mystic has been found with her throat slit in Bangladesh, police said on Monday, amid a wave of religiously motivated attacks.

The body of 72-year-old Nurjahan Begum was found in her shanty home in the capital Dhaka late on Sunday, local police chief Faruqul Alam told AFP.

"Her throat was slit," he said.

The woman was considered a "pir", or Sufi leader, by her followers who built her a home and donated food and cash, the English-language Daily Star newspaper reported.

But police said she was not a leader of the mystical Islamic sect but a mentally unstable woman, attracting followers who believed she had supernatural powers.

Fourteen Sufi leaders have been found with their throats slit in Bangladesh since 2013, with police blaming homegrown Islamist extremists.

In one of the worst cases a Sufi cleric, his son and four followers were found with their throats cut at their Dhaka home.

