MANILA: The United States is not creating weapons stores or armories in the Philippines, military officials said on Monday, contradicting President Rodrigo Duterte who has complained of a US breach of a defence pact that could stoke regional tension.

Duterte on Sunday accused the United States of stirring up trouble by building permanent arms depots in his country, including delivering tanks, and threatened to respond by scrapping a security treaty between them. The volatile leader, who has made no secret of his disdain for the US troop presence in the Philippines, said the United States could drag his country into a conflict with China over the South China Sea, something he said would not let happen.

Military spokesman Brigadier-General Restituto Padilla said the president’s concern had been looked into and the US military’s activities were to help the Philippines to better handle natural disasters.

"There was no confirmed incident of this nature," he told reporters, referring to the accusations that arms were bring brought in.

"They are not allowed under the military agreement." Padilla said only rubber boats, generator sets and materials for building shelters would be stored in Philippine facilities.

