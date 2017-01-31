KARACHI: The tennis team of Iran, along with a few officials, including Iran Tennis Federation secretary, reached Islamabad on Monday to play Group-II tie against Pakistan.

“The team along with a few officials reached Islamabad airport at 6pm on Monday. Pakistani team received them at the airport,” said Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) secretary Khalid Rehmani.

He added that Pakistan hoped to win this tie and were very excited to have Iran’s team.

Pakistani team comprises Aqeel Khan, Aisam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali Akbar and Abid Mushtaq. Rashid Malik is the captain.

Iran’s team consists of Anoosha Shahgohli, Shahin Khaledan, Hamid Reza Nadaf, and Amir Hossein Badi. Their non-playing captain is Saeid Ahmadvand.

The tie will be played from February 3-5 at Pakistan Sports Board’s refurbished synthetic courts.

The tie is the first round of Asia Oceania Group II.

Pakistan and Iran have played each other thrice and Pakistan won two ties (both in Iran) and Iran won once (in Pakistan).

Rashid Malik said he expected the team to win. “The home tie Pakistan lost to Iran in 1997 in Islamabad was played on clay courts, which is the favourite surface of Iran as they only have clay courts in their country,” said Rashid. “We are testing them on hard courts this time and due to home advantage we are confident we will win this tie. My strategy is to go with Aqeel and Aisam,” said Rashid.

When asked if they would try Aisam in singles — he did not play any singles match last year — he said they would discuss this before the tie. “I will hold matches between Abid Ali Akbar, Aisam and Aqeel during the camp to test their fitness, endurance, and temperament for five sets. Then we will devise our playing strategy,” said Rashid.

Aisam has showed his intention to play the singles too against Iran. Aisam has won 59 matches in Davis Cup, 35 in singles and 24 in doubles. These are all highest for Pakistan. He did not play any singles match in the Davis Cup ties in 2016.

