KARACHI: The new green mini astro turf at Edhi Hockey stadium will be inaugurated on February 2.

It has been laid alongside the blue turf. The new mini turf has been donated by Pakistan Navy to PHF. It will be used mainly for five-a-side events.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah will inaugurate the new green mini astro turf.

