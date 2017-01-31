KARACHI: Team UMA won the gross title in the Aga Khan University (AKU) Golf Tournament 2017 which was held here at the picturesque Karachi Golf Club on Sunday.

One hundred members of civil society came together over a game of golf to support AKU’s efforts in Mending Kids’ Hearts on Sunday.

About 60,000 children – one in every 100 infants born in Pakistan every year – are born with cardiovascular disease resulting in the deaths of many babies without any diagnosis.

The internationally reported incidence of congenital heart disease (CHD) is 8 to 10 per 1,000 live births. In Pakistan, since most births occur in villages, in remote areas or in ill-equipped basic health units, the true prevalence of CHD at birth is unknown as accurate data is not available.

“Pakistan and three other countries India, China and Indonesia contribute to about 50 per cent of children with heart diseases in the world,” said Dr Muneer Amanullah, an associate professor of cardiothoracic surgery and interim associate dean of Postgraduate Medical Education at AKU. “About 15,000 to 20,000 of infants have critical problems and require a surgery or intervention in the first year of life.”

Dr Amanullah addressed these issues to supporters of Mending Kids’ Hearts who had gathered for a fund-raising golf tournament held at the KGC. He said that many of the heart defects such as a small hole in the heart, or missing or poorly formed parts of the heart could be life threatening and contribute to long-term disability.

Sponsored by Sohail Shams, Team UMA, which included Zyad Khan, Zahid Azam, Arshad, I.A Khan and Shahid Azam Khan won the title with a gross score of 62.

Bank Al Baraka with Abdul Razzaq, Atif Ghaffar Rana, Nayyar Ilyas and Shuja Uddin Ahmed, were runners-up with 64.

In the net category, Sultans of Swing — Saleem Hussein, Aziz Ravji, Rahim Iqbal and Salim Shalwani – were winners while Jubilee Life 59.6 — Azhar Abbas, Azhar Hameed, Nasrullah Sheikh and Ali Nadeem) – were the runners-up.

