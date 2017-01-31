PORT-GENTIL, Gabon: Mahmoud Kahraba’s late goal allowed Egypt to beat Herve Renard’s Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on Sunday as they joined Ghana in completing the line-up for the last four.

Kahraba came off the bench in the second half here and stabbed home from inside the six-yard box in the 88th minute, just as extra time looked inevitable.

The dramatic finish came after the Ayew brothers, Jordan and Andre, both scored to give Ghana a 2-1 win against DR Congo in Oyem that allowed them to advance earlier in the day.

But instead, it is Egypt who progress to the last four, their bid to win the title for a record eighth time still very much alive.

Morocco had opportunities and Romain Saiss and M’bark Boussoufa both hit the bar while Aziz Bouhaddouz somehow could not connect with Faycal Fajr’s driven ball inside the six-yard box in the second half.

But Egypt were a sporadic threat in a more open second half and star man Mohamed Salah was twice denied by Munir Mohamedi in the Moroccan goal.

Extra time loomed until Morocco failed to deal with a corner into their box two minutes from time and Kahraba, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia, capitalised.

Egypt will now fly to Gabon’s capital Libreville where they will take on Burkina Faso in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

The second semi-final on Thursday will see Ghana face Cameroon after the Black Stars got the better of an impressive DR Congo side in the midst of the rainforest in Oyem thanks to the Ayew brothers, the sons of the great Abedi Pele.

It will be a sixth consecutive semi-final for Ghana, who have not won the trophy since 1982.

Without injured captain Asamoah Gyan, they saw DR Congo hit the woodwork through Dieumerci Mbokani and then went in front in the 63rd minute when Jordan Ayew fired past Ley Matampi in the Leopards’ goal.

DR Congo were quickly back level thanks to a stupendous hit from midfielder Paul-Jose Mpoku, but the game ultimately hinged on a penalty award 12 minutes from time.

