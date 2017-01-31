Print Story
Shabbir clinches master's singles tenpin bowling title
January 31, 2017
KARACHI: Shabbir Lashkar clinched master’s singles title in 10th National Tenpin Bowling Championship, which ended on Sunday midnight at Leisure City Bowling Club in Islamabad.
In master’s singles, the final was played among Sikander Hayat, Ali Suria, Shabbir Lashkar and Ashiq Ali.
Shabbir won the title, scoring a massive 351, averaging 175.5.
Ashiq secured the second position, scoring 341 with an average of 170.5. Ali came third with 337, averaging 168.5.