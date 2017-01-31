KARACHI: Pakistan blind cricket team thrashed their counterparts from New Zealand, recording a 10-wicket triumph, and opened their T20 Blind Cricket World Cup campaign in style at Siri Fort Cricket Ground in New Delhi on Monday.

According to information made available here, Pakistan won the toss and asked New Zealand to bat first.

New Zealand scored 112-7 in allotted 20 overs. Marquel McCaskill was the highest scorer with 27 runs. Muhammad Jamil claimed two wickets.

Pakistan chased the target in just 7.1 overs without losing a wicket. Badar Munir played an outstanding innings of 92 runs off only 35 balls. He hit 17 boundaries and one six. Mohsin Khan made 15. Pakistan will take on England on Tuesday (today).

