NEW YORK: Team Sky, which has produced four of the past five Tour de France champions, and doping-disgraced Lance Armstrong denied using secret motors in bicycles, a CBS television report said on Sunday.

A segment on the show “60 Minutes” examined the possibility of motorized cheating in pro cycling with three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond, admitted dope cheat ex-rider Tyler Hamilton and Hungarian designer Istvan Varjas, who makes hidden motors for bikes, saying they believe such cheating exists.

“I know the motor is still in the sport,” LeMond said. “There’s always a few bad apples because it’s a lot of money.”

Jean Pierre Verdy, a former French Anti-Doping Agency testing director, told CBS he had been disturbed by speeds on mountain climbs, saying informants among riders and team managers told him that about 12 riders used motors in the 2015 Tour de France.

A Team Sky spokesman told CBS the team never used mechanical assistance, saying time trial bikes might be heavier to allow for better aerodynamics and all Sky bikes were checked and cleared by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

Armstrong, an admitted dope cheat who was stripped of seven Tour de France titles from 1999-2005, denied to CBS through his lawyer ever using a motor, although his victory run began just after Varjas claims he sold his first secret-motor bike to an anonymous purchaser with a promise not to make more or talk of it for 10 years.

