Those who don’t like me, any sentence will be too lenient. They would like to put me in jail somewhere without anything in the middle of winter — and that will still be lenient

Arsene Wenger (Arsenal FC manager)

0



0







Quote of the day was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182933-Quote-of-the-day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Quote of the day" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182933-Quote-of-the-day.