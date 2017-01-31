LONDON: British athletics legend Mo Farah on Sunday said he was “relieved” to be exempt from an immigration clampdown by US President Donald Trump, while asserting he “fundamentally disagrees” with the policy.

Double-double Olympic champion Farah was born in Somalia but has lived in Britain since the age of eight, and was knighted by the Queen this year for his services to British sport.

“I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years — working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome. It’s deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home — to explain why the president has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.”

