Zalmi manager expects a strong show

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi manager Abdul Rehman on Monday said he was confident that his side would perform well in the Pakistan Super League which begins in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week.

“Our team is in perfect position. We have mostly those foreign-based cricketers who are Asians and know how to play in the UAE,” said Rehman, who last week guided Peshawar to a National One-day Cup title when they outclassed Karachi Whites by 124 runs here at the National Stadium. “I am confident they will play their role effectively.

“Shakib-Al-Hasan and Tilikaratne Dilshan are fine players. England’s Eoin Morgan also had a fine series against India in India. Mohammad Hafeez has also started bowling and it will be an added advantage,” Rehman said.

Peshawar Zalmi will this time be led by former West Indian skipper Darren Sammy who has been handed over the captaincy band by Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

“Kamran Akmal is also in the form of his life. He had a superb Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and also played well for WAPDA in the One-day Cup for Departments,” Rehman said.

He said the Bangladeshi players might join the team after a couple of matches because of their international commitments.

He said that the players of Zalmi would reach the UAE on February 2. Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan is their mentor. “Younis is no doubt a great player and his presence with the team as the batting consultant will be of immense importance. It will motivate the players,” Rehman added.

Zalmi’s medium-pacer Imran Khan Junior was scheduled to undergo a fitness test at Peshawar on Monday.

Rehman said that left-handed international batsman Haris Sohail was fit. “He is fit and will be part of the squad for the PSL,” Rehman said.

Haris has been out of the national team for a long time because of fitness issues. He did not play in the National One-day Cup and focused on training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Shahid Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood, Eoin Morgan, Wahab Riaz, Tilikaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Kamran Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Harris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Asghar, Marlon Samuels, Andre Fletcher, Khushdil Shah, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Imran Khan Jr, Junaid Khan, M Irfan Khan.

